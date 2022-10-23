Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.46. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

