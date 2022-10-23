Maple (MPL) Price Tops $14.37 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for about $14.37 or 0.00073765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $55.66 million and approximately $651,841.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maple

Maple’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

