Mackay Shields LLC Sells 363,884 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.17% of Kosmos Energy worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,068,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 169,600 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,318,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.