Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:VVR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 849,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,487. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR)
