Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.15. 6,898,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,583,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.