LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Lessened by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LXP Industrial Trust accounts for 2.3% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.25% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

LXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

