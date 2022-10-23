Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $110.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.00.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

LITE opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.66 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,549,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after purchasing an additional 766,170 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,573,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

