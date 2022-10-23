LUKSO One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.49 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $117.89 million and $1.49 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $7.89 or 0.00041089 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 72.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002893 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,375.92 or 0.28014630 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010942 BTC.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso.
Buying and Selling LUKSO
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
