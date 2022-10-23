Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $454.61 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

