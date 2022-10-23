Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes $7.43 Million Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,425 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,425,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.20% of Mercury Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,294 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Thomas Huber sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $120,026.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,284.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard L. Lance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.07, a P/E/G ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $289.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

