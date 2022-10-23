Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 28,849 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %

PLAY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.