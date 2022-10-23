Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 28,849 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 371,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,849 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment comprises approximately 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 2.8 %
PLAY opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.
Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Les Lehner bought 12,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.81 per share, for a total transaction of $398,772.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,467.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830 in the last 90 days. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
