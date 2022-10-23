Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 27,099 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,099 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Extreme Networks worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 116,748 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of EXTR opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,166.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,166.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock worth $1,557,410. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXTR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Articles

