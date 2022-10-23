Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Shares in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 251,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,000. Huron Consulting Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 1.21% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,730 shares of company stock valued at $252,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $74.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

