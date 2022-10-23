Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,823,000. FTI Consulting makes up approximately 1.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 208,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 73,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.88.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

