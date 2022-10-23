Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $17.13 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the quarter. SiTime comprises about 2.3% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.50% of SiTime worth $17,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SiTime by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SiTime by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $52,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,685 shares in the company, valued at $13,185,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock worth $1,130,454. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SITM opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.76. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $73.10 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

