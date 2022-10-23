Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of CyberArk Software worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,525,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,305,000 after buying an additional 159,819 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,482,000 after buying an additional 120,434 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,346,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,678,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.90.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

