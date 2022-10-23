Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 30,968 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $8,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after buying an additional 391,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.30.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Up 4.8 %

MEG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $139.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.92 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

