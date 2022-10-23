Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys 300,129 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,129 shares during the quarter. Sovos Brands accounts for about 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.69% of Sovos Brands worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sovos Brands by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 31,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Sovos Brands by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SOVO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 8,500,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $113,645,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,540,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,311,524.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,828,000 shares of company stock worth $131,472,990 over the last 90 days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.