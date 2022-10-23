Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 228,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.37% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,201,000 after buying an additional 620,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,652,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,979,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,824,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

