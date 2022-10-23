Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 31,513 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.79% of OrthoPediatrics worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,961,000 after acquiring an additional 302,186 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 114,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 435,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares in the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

KIDS opened at $44.36 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $946.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

