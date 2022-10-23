Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 22,955 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Littelfuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Littelfuse by 1,281.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.67.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $209.07 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

