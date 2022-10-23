Linear Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $75.60 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,580.04 or 0.28464314 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011117 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

