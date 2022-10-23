LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE LITB opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

