Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $13.44. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 30,584 shares.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.