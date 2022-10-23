Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and traded as low as $13.44. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 30,584 shares.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.