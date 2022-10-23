LATAM Airlines Group S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0029 per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.
LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 24.5 %
OTCMKTS:LTMAQ opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.70.
LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.
