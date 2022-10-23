Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 14,828 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 10.2% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,168,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,314,236. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

