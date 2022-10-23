Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 4,306 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Paychex Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $112.16 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

