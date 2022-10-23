Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in World Fuel Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Fuel Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.06 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

