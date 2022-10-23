Komodo Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Komodo has a market cap of $33.40 million and $309,578.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,313,425 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

