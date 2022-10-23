Kokoswap (KOKO) One Day Volume Hits $82,170.00

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $190.03 million and approximately $82,170.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

