KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, KOK has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $103.01 million and $1.25 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,198.48 or 1.00005527 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.22148859 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,518,684.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

