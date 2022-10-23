KlayUniverse One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,015.00 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded down 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008651 BTC on popular exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $91.28 million and $11,015.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 1.65775915 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,872.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

