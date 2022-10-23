Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Kirby to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE KEX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

