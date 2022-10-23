Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) PT Lowered to $21.00 at TD Securities

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.63.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

