Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Kimco Realty pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chimera Investment pays out -141.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Chimera Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 42.54% 6.93% 3.80% Chimera Investment -8.93% 13.07% 2.99%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 3 12 0 2.80 Chimera Investment 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimco Realty and Chimera Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus target price of $24.27, indicating a potential upside of 23.24%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 34.83%. Given Chimera Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Chimera Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.36 billion 8.92 $844.06 million $1.20 16.41 Chimera Investment $937.55 million 1.44 $670.11 million ($0.65) -8.94

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Chimera Investment on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT. In addition, the company invests in investment, non-investment grade, and non-rated classes. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

