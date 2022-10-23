Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

KBAL opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kimball International has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 34.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 87,654 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 1.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

