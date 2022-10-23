KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.