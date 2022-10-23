KeyCorp Cuts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.90.

NYSE DUK opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after buying an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,858,000 after buying an additional 931,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

