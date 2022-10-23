Keep Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $106.01 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $106.01 million and $818,414.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,435.32 or 0.27908994 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010900 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
