Kava Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Kava has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00007504 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $441.53 million and approximately $10.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 304,114,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,659,737 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

