Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $77.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -857.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,421.84%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265,426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $24,930,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

