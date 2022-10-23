JUNO (JUNO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $190.84 Million

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. JUNO has a total market cap of $190.84 million and $591,664.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be bought for about $3.06 or 0.00015679 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.37 or 0.27971851 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010925 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,415,054 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars.

