JUNO (JUNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $554,228.00

JUNO (JUNO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $3.03 or 0.00015802 BTC on major exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $188.99 million and approximately $554,228.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,354,951 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

