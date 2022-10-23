JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

