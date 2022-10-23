JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target to €23.00

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.50 ($25.00) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.51) to €23.90 ($24.39) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale raised their target price on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDRVF opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.