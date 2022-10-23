Joystick (JOY) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $1.79 million worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,213.61 or 0.99992776 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00057725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00046672 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.45886545 USD and is down -9.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,650,462.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

