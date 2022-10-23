John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies accounts for 2.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,059.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $91,827. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

