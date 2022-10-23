Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0825 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $140.20 million and approximately $131,266.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00021797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00045859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022449 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08278584 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $116,585.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

