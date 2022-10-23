Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $70.32 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

