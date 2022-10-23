Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.1 %

MO opened at $44.48 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

